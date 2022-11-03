The race for Pennsylvania's 18th Senate District, which includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, pits longtime incumbent Democrat Lisa Boscola against Republican Bethlehem Township Commissioner John Merhottein.

Eliminating property taxes is a top priority for both candidates.

"It's not only crushing seniors, and they're losing their homes because of it, it's now affecting younger home ownership," Boscola said, as she's been trying to repeal the taxes for years.

Bosocla said a change in the public education system's fair funding formula, currently under court review, can pave the way for eliminating property taxes. An increase in sales and income taxes would offset the elimination.

Tossing property taxes is also a top issue for Merhottein.

"The legislature did just go back on their promise to use gaming receipts to help with that," he said.

Merhottein and Boscola said they would push for gaming revenue to also offset the cost, but the two differ on how to go about funding education. Merhottein said he wants to have curriculums posted online and favors an expanded voucher system.

"We have charter schools, we have online schools, whatever works best for the parents," he said.

Boscola, who doesn't currently support expanding vouchers, said changes need to be made on how charter schools are funded, specifically, cyber charter schools.

"Think about a brick-and-mortar charter school, right? Teachers, bathrooms, sinks, educational facilities, you name it. It's a building," she said. "We are paying the same amount of money for that, for a student that goes to a charter school with just a computer at home. That doesn't make any sense at all."

As for voting, Boscola, who sponsored Act 77, wants to allow spouses to drop off ballots at a drop box, and she wants to implement updated software for signature verification. She gave her mom as an example.

"She is in a wheelchair and is very shaky," Boscola shared. "So, when I see her signature now compared to what it was just a few years ago, it's totally different, and no one should be excluded because of that."

Merhottein said he wants voter ID and bipartisan improvements.

"We have 67 counties across the state and commonwealth, and they don't all count ballots the same way," he said. "We really should make it uniform."

On abortion, both candidates would like to see voters decide on a constitutional amendment, although Merhottein would ban abortion outside of rape, incest or the mother's health.

Bosocola, who is pro-choice, said she likes the state's current abortion law and feels that unless the people decide, anti-abortion bills will continue to be sponsored.

On guns, Merhottein is against gun restriction and red flag laws, but he does support expanded background checks. Boscola said she would support banning AR-15s. She is against individual municipalities enacting their own laws. She thinks the state should be uniform in its gun control laws.

Merhottein said he would like to see changes to the municipal code in allowing for more control over speed limits and putting in stop signs on PennDOT-run roads.

He also favors Pennsylvania being part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The effort to curb greenhouse gases is under court review and not in effect.