HARRISBURG, Pa. - Jake Corman was the first and Melissa Hart the second to drop out of Pennsylvania's Republican race for governor, urging voters to support Lou Barletta instead.
This as many in the state's GOP worry Doug Mastriano will win the primary and lose to Democrat Josh Shapiro in November. Mastriano continues to lead the crowded Republican field by as many as 10 percentage points.
Shapiro already has ads highlighting Mastriano's far-right views. The state senator says if he wins Tuesday he'll send Shapiro a thank you note.
In the U.S. Senate race, a New York Times feature highlighted the recent rise of GOP candidate Kathy Barnette.
A Trafalgar poll released this week shows the 50-year-old within the margin of error of heavy favorites Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick, despite spending only a tenth of what they have.
However, the hard-right candidate secured key backing from the Club for Growth, and a $2-million TV ad buy for a final push.
With Barnette's rise in the polls came questions and criticism. Donald Trump said she can't win in November.
But that isn't slowing her down. The chair of the Constitutional Republicans of Western PA said Trump made a mistake in backing Oz. Oz is everything we are not, he said.
Oz and McCormick are questioning Barnette's vetting process. A pro-Dr. Oz PAC is running ads against her.
She's also facing questions about her anti-Muslim, anti-gay views, and her denial of the 2020 election results.
Also, Dr. Oz faces security questions from McCormick and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his Turkish citizenship.
On the Democratic side, John Fetterman continues his big lead in the polls, while Conor Lamb wants to raise Social Security benefits for those hurt most by inflation, with Malcolm Kenyatta looking to lower the cost of child care and prescription drugs.
The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is the most expensive in the nation. Just 38%, $18 million spent, has come from Pennsylvania residents. The rest came from places like New York, California, and Florida.
It shows you the importance of Pennsylvania in this Senate race.