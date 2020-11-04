READING, Pa. - The theme of results for the 2020 general election is slow and steady, and in Berks County, elections officials are doing just that as they count votes.

On Wednesday, they were completing a ballot audit of the remaining mail-in ballots the county received on Election Day. It was only a few thousand more ballots, but as the Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said during his news conference, it's important to count every vote.

"The promise of democracy is that every vote counts, and that has been the promise of democracy since 1787," Wolf said.

Wolf addressed the state and nation Wednesday morning, speaking about Pennsylvania's votes left to be counted.

In Berks, elections officials have been on top of the mail-in and absentee ballots from the moment they were legally allowed to begin opening them, but the process takes time.

"Most of the other states seemed to have a pre-canvassing extended prior," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "They early vote in those states, so those results get uploaded that evening. It's a much quicker response. We were subjected to only starting at 7 o'clock Tuesday morning, which is putting every county in Pennsylvania behind."

Barnhardt said there's a lot in flux, but he believes Berks County has captured the overwhelming majority of the mail-in ballots at this point.

"These results are coming in more slowly than they have in the past, so we have to be patient," Wolf said.

As of midday Wednesday, Pennsylvania still had millions of mail-in ballots to tabulate, but the governor said the delay is a sign the system is working.

"We may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is we have accurate results," said Wolf.

Barnhardt said the county got through about 1,500 [more] mail-in ballots by about 5 p.m. Wednesday, but he said the provisional and overseas ballots are still to come in.