READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote.

Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they said they saw no major problems.

69 News visited Tyson-Schoener Elementary School in Reading and saw last-minute voters heading to the polls after work.

Turnout was described as "brisk" across the county on Tuesday.

Earlier, we caught voters dropping off mail ballots at Berks' two drop-box locations. Berks County sheriff's deputies stationed at the locations asked people three questions: Are they turning in their own ballot? Is the ballot envelope signed? Is the ballot envelope dated?

Officials said more than 600 mail ballots previously had issues, but voters had time to correct them.

"We started getting a lot of calls: "Is that me? I got the email," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, who also chairs the board of elections. "They came in and corrected and cured their ballot. We ran a little tight on time, but we were really happy people were not disenfranchised."

Barnhardt said the counting of those ballots was moving more quickly than in previous years.

"It's going tremendously well," added Barnhardt. "We're actually getting into today's mail and yesterday's. In previous years, that was held off to Wednesday or Thursday."

He attributed Act 88 funding that helped buy additional equipment, technology and helping hands: 20 new rovers — or super judges of elections, as Barnhardt called them — who are traveling to each of the county's 202 precincts.

"They have radios and real-time apps on their phone," Barnhardt explained. "It's working out tremendously well."

Berks saw issues with the electronic pollbooks during the primary in May, but this time around, he said issues have been minimal.

"Throughout the course of the day, there were some sign-on issues, coding issues, "What is my password?" explained Barnhardt. "Once they got accustomed to it, they love them."