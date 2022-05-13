LEHIGHTON, Pa. - With Pennsylvania's primary election just days away, the race for the Republican nomination in the governor's race is heating up.
Republicans Melissa Hart and Jake Corman recently announced they're dropping out of the race, and endorsing former congressman and Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta.
Reports surfaced this week that the Republican Party doesn't believe the far-right leaning Mastriano can win the general election in November, so they're trying to unseat the front-runner and rally behind Barletta.
But is this effort by the party coming too late?
"It may be too little too late but only time will tell," says Terry Madonna, a Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
We talked to some of Mastriano's supporters at his rally in Lehighton Friday who feel the party getting behind Barletta won't affect Mastriano at all.
"Lou's a good man, but I think Doug is better."
"I believe very strongly that he's going to win."
"He believes in America, and he believes in what we stand for."
Political website Axios reported Friday that former President Donald Trump is leaning towards the front runner, Mastriano. Madonna thinks that endorsement could be the key.
"The unknown factor is does Donald J. Trump ultimately weigh in on Mastriano. Does he ultimately weigh in, Mastriano by far his base of support in PA is among the most loyal of Trump supporters. That's not even a question," said Madonna.
How this will pan out for Republicans will be determined on Tuesday during the primary election.
A list of who's on the ballot this Tuesday can be found on the 69 News website.