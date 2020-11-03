The tallies below represent the ongoing tabulation of in-person votes and mail-in ballots. The "% of Polling Places Counted" field reflects the in-person vote. Mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 and received at the county election offices through Friday, November 6 will be added to the tally. Results will not be final until then."

Latest: Election Headlines

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.