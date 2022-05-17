FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol (2022)

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

 Matt Rourke / AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Carie Delrosso is currently in the lead in the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Delrosso has more than 108,000 votes.

Delrosso is facing eight other candidates. Rick Saccone has the second most votes, with around 56,000 votes. Teddy Daniels received about 44,000 votes.

People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor.

Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for governor, while Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed, is poised to win the Democratic nomination for governor. 

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.

You can head to the 69 News website for local and statewide election results.

