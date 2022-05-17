HARRISBURG, Pa. - Carie Delrosso has won the race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
Delrosso faced eight other candidates.
Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor.
Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for governor, while Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed, is poised to win the Democratic nomination for governor.
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
