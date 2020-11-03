The tallies below represent the ongoing tabulation of in-person votes and mail-in ballots. The "% of Polling Places Counted" field reflects the in-person vote. Mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 and received at the county election offices through Friday, November 6 will be added to the tally. Results will not be final until then."
Latest: Election Headlines
- Jaccii Farris
Wait times for voters across the Lehigh Valley ranged from a half hour to two hours.
- 69 News
The state's election has been conducted mostly by mail-in ballots.
- Associated Press
Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.
- Jamie Stover
It's been a rough year: a pandemic, civil unrest, economic uncertainty, to name a few.
- Emma Wright
Warren County sent out more than 76,000 ballots and has gotten around 50,000 back.