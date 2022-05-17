Christian Nascimento has a big lead in the race for the Republican nomination for the chance to represent Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District.
The district covers parts of Montgomery and Berks counties, including Kutztown, Boyertown, Lower Pottsgrove, Perkiomen, and Pottstown.
Nascimento currently has more than 41,000 votes, while his opponent Daniel Burton Jr. received around 19,000 votes.
Nascimento is a businessman and a leader of a Fortune 50 company. He has served as chairman of the Lower Providence Republican Committee.
Burton Jr. served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and opened his own business in 2015.
The general election is set for November 8.
You can head to the 69 News website for local and statewide election results as they come in.