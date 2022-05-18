READING, Pa. — With all but four of the 338 precincts in Pennsylvania's 6th congressional district reporting their results early Wednesday morning, Guy Ciarrocchi was leading the 4-way race for the Republican nomination with 33% of the vote.
Trailing him were Stephen Fanelli (30%), Ronald Vogel (22%), and Regina Mauro (14%).
The incumbent, Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, was unopposed in her party's primary election.
The 6th District includes almost all of Chester County, Reading, and the city's southeastern suburbs in Berks County. Redistricting left the boundaries largely unchanged, despite Pennsylvania losing a House seat because of 2020 Census numbers.
Republicans are hoping to flip the seat from from blue back to red as the party seeks to regain control of the House of Representatives after November's general election.
Ciarrocchi lives in Paoli, Chester County. He has served as the CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry since 2014. He has also served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley, U.S. Rep. Jim Gerlach, and state Sen. Melissa Hart.
Houlahan is a U.S. Air Force veteran whose first election in 2018 helped the Democrats regain control of the House. She replaced U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, a Republican who chose not to seek reelection.
"Serving the good people of Chester and Berks counties is the honor of my lifetime and service I intend to continue," Houlahan said in a statement released by her campaign Tuesday night. "As an Air Force veteran, entrepreneur, teacher, and mother, I continue to meaningfully connect with and advocate for all people across our district. Our community trusts that working to rebuild the local economy, drive down the costs of everyday purchases, and ensure that our kids receive a world-class education, and to do so in a bipartisan and respectful manner, will continue to be my focus. I very much look forward to continuing to engage with every corner of our community, earn the voters' support again, and drive solutions that tangibly improve their lives."
Houlahan said she is entering the general election campaign with a $5-million war chest.
Members of the House of Representatives are elected to serve 2-year terms at an annual salary of $174,000.