ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When it comes to elections, vote recounts are rare and almost unheard of, but there are certain circumstances where they're required.
"For elections in PA, if the final margin between the first and second candidate is less than .5%, it triggers an automatic recount," said Chris Borick, Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College.
And that may end up being the case for at least two races in Tuesday's primary election. The only exception would be if the second-place candidate doesn't want that recount to happen.
"In our case, the big question right now is will the final margin of the Senatorial race on the Republican side end up on the margin. If so, it will automatically require a recount," Borick said.
At this point, 95% of the votes in that Republican U.S. Senate race have been counted, showing a .2% difference between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Oz currently holds the lead.
"I actually think the likelihood of remaining in .5% is very likely," Borick said. "I'd be more surprised if there wasn't a recount."
Another race that could be headed for recount, is for state Senate in the 14th District, with Democrats Nick Miller and Tara Zrinski being separated by just .3%.
The question is, are they also looking at a potential recount?
"It very well could. We're talking about the most high-profile cases in the state," Borick said.
"There could be others based on the final results that emerge this week, in down ballots, state Senate, state House races that we see across the commonwealth."
If a recount does end up happening, that process would have to start June 1.
Then, the counties would have a week to get them submitted.