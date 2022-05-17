In the race for the Republican nomination for Pa. Senate District 14, Dean Browning has the early lead.
Though votes were still being counted Tuesday night, the former Lehigh County commissioner was well ahead of candidates Omy Maldonado and Cindy Miller.
The 14th District previously encompassed all of Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County, but thanks to redistricting, the new boundaries include parts of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties, including most of Allentown.
Browning garnered national attention in 2020 when he tweeted, "I am a black gay guy." Browning, who is white, said at the time that he was quoting a message from one of his followers.
Browning was born in Kentucky and moved to the Lehigh Valley in 1979. A resident of South Whitehall Township, he held executive positions in various companies in the area until he retired in 2019, according to his website. Second Amendment rights, energy independence and pro-life advocacy are among the issues Browning says he will address if elected.
Maldonado, of Allen Township, is a Marine Corp. veteran who says he grew up in poverty in South Bethlehem. He is a first-generation college graduate who now works as a business consultant. His campaign focused on election integrity, education and school choice, and economic growth.
Cindy Miller serves on the Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors, has experience in business development in health care and manufacturing, and is a licensed commercial realtor. Miller's campaign website describes her as "pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-police, and pro-freedom of speech."
The candidate who wins the Republican nomination will go up against the winner of the Democratic nomination in the general election on Nov. 8. Nick Miller, Yamelisa Taveras and Tara Zrinski are in the race for that spot on the ballot.
Get all the 2022 primary election results at 69 News Election Central.