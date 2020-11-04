Madeleine Dean and Kathy Barnette

Madeleine Dean, left, and Kathy Barnette

Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean won a second term in Congress, defeating her Republican challenger, Kathy Barnette, in Tuesday's general election.

Dean will return to Washington to serve another two years the representative for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District.

That district comprises most of Montgomery County, including Pottstown, and parts of eastern Berks County, including Bally and Boyertown.

Latest: Election Headlines

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.