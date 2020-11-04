Democratic U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean won a second term in Congress, defeating her Republican challenger, Kathy Barnette, in Tuesday's general election.
Dean will return to Washington to serve another two years the representative for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District.
That district comprises most of Montgomery County, including Pottstown, and parts of eastern Berks County, including Bally and Boyertown.
