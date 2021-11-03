EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Democrat Victor Brozusky led the race for mayor of East Stroudsburg Tuesday night, as mail-in votes continued to be tabulated.
Brozusky, with 338 votes, was ahead of Republican Lisa VanWhy, who had 251 votes. Libertarian Joel Getz III trailed behind with 142 votes.
The seat became available as current Mayor Armand Martinelli's term came to a close.
On his Facebook page, Brozusky indicated that he ran as a Democrat to be included on the primary ballot, but his friends and neighbors would describe him as the "most middle of the road person they have ever met." He is a member of the borough planning commission.
VanWhy is currently vice president of the East Stroudsburg Area school board, with her term expiring in 2023.
Getz is currently vice chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party. He supports decriminalizing "user amounts of marijuana," establishing free parking on Saturdays, and providing opportunities for the youth and people who are unemployed to help maintain neighborhoods.
