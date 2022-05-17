Republican voters have a big field of candidates to choose from Tuesday for Pennsylvania governor. Nine names appear on the ballot. Two of them have already dropped out of the race.
And Tuesday morning, Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed, tweeted that he's tested positive for COVID. The Attorney General tweeted that he will be isolating at home in Montgomery County after that positive COVID test.
Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19.I’m experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home.— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022
While Democrats have already united around Shapiro's bid for the Governor's office, all eyes are on a packed, and divided, Republican primary.
State Senator and former Army Colonel Doug Mastriano picked up former President Donald Trump's endorsement over the weekend.
Six other Republican hopefuls are in the race.
Former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta is no stranger to running for office - he was also a U.S. Representative from 2011-2019.
Other names include former federal prosecutor Bill McSwain and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, who is running simultaneously with his brother, U.S. Senate candidate Sean Gale.
Political activist Charlie Gerow and Dave White, who served on Delaware County Council, are also in the race.
Finally, Nche Zama is a heart surgeon from the Poconos.
Two other Republican names appear on the ballot, but Jake Corman and Melissa Hart both withdrew from the race late last week. We'll find out soon which name from that crowded field will appear opposite Shapiro come November.