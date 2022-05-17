Nick Miller appeared to have just a slight lead over Tara Zrinski Tuesday night as votes were being tabulated for the Democratic candidate for the newly drawn Pennsylvania Senate District 14. Yamelisa Taveras trailed behind, though only 61 of 215 precincts were reported.
The 14th District previously encompassed all of Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County, but thanks to redistricting, the new boundaries include parts of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties, including most of Allentown.
Miller, of Allentown, is currently pursuing master's degrees in public administration and law at the University of Pennsylvania, according to his website. In 2019, he became one of the youngest elected officials in Allentown's history when he won a seat on the school board.
Zrinski, of Hanover Township, serves as a commissioner on Northampton County Council. She describes herself as a solar energy consultant and an environmental advocate. Her "Forward Together" campaign platform focuses on healthcare for all, property tax reform, fair funding for schools, workers' rights and wages, and environmental protection.
Taveras, of Allentown, is the CEO and program director of Counseling Solutions of the Lehigh Valley, a bilingual and bicultural recovery counseling center. She is also the founder of UNIDOS, a local nonprofit organization "serving the marginalized communities of the Lehigh Valley through rapid-response and collaborative initiatives."
The candidate who wins the Democratic nomination will go up against the winner of the Republican nomination in the general election on Nov. 8. Dean Browning, Omy Maldonado and Cindy Miller are in the race for that spot on the ballot.
