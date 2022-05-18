Democrat Jill Dennin and Republican Tracy Pennycuick appeared headed to victory early Wednesday in the race for nominations to the 24th District state Senate seat.
With 101 of 103 precincts reporting, Dennin, a former Boyertown Area School Board member, had 14,939 votes, or 74%, compared with 5,343, or 26%, for opponent Emanuel Wilkerson, a former member of the Pottstown Area School Board, according to unofficial totals.
Pennycuick, the state House representative in the 147th District, had 16,430 votes, or 68%, to 7,765 votes, or 32%, for her opponent, David Moyer, a township supervisor in Washington Township, Berks County.
The newly drawn 24th state Senate district includes parts of Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Republican Bob Mensch, who has held the seat since 2009, announced in October he is retiring and would not seek re-election.
Dennin, 59, of Gilbertsville, served two terms on Boyertown Area School Board, where she also was a substitute teacher, and is a substitute teacher in the Daniel Boone Area School District.
Dennin also is a community advocate who has worked with Boys Scouts and Girls Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels, Boyertown Area YMCA, Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities, Berks County Intermediate Unit and the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
She recently was appointed to the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts Hawk Mountain Council.
A graduate of Goucher College in Maryland, she with her husband, Ned, has four grown sons.
Pennycuick, who with her husband, Rick, lives in Lower Salford Township, won the House seat in 2020; her term ends this year.
She served in the U.S. Army from 1984-2010, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel, and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Missouri in 1987 and a master’s degree at Post University in Connecticut in 2015.
She also owned a small aviation services business, and led the Montgomery County Veterans Affairs Office for three years.
Wilkerson, 24, in 2015, when he was just 17 and still in high school, became the youngest elected official in Pennsylvania when he joined the school board.
He became chairman of the Montgomery County School Directors Association and spearheaded the Save the Lights campaign that raised more than $200,000 to return Friday night football to Pottstown.
He’s a former secretary of the Pottstown NCCAP and is a graduate of Temple University.
Moyer has been a township supervisor for 10 years. He has been a heavy equipment operator for a pipeline company for 24 years and was a small business owner before that.
He has two daughters and three granddaughters.
Mensch was the senate’s Majority Caucus Chairman, a leadership position, for the 2019-20 legislative session. He also is vice chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee and sits on the influential Senate Appropriations Committee.
Before being elected to the senate, Mensch represented the 147th District in the state House of Representatives, 2007-09.