NEWTOWN, Pa. - The outcome of Pennsylvania's Senate race could determine the balance of power.

Both candidates are across the state from each other Tuesday night.

Democrat John Fetterman and his camp are stationed in Pittsburgh, while Republican Mehmet Oz is in Newtown, Bucks County.

It's no secret that this Senate race will be watched across the country. National media outlets are stationed outside the facility, along with dozens of area stations.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state, with both sides hoping to lay claim. Whoever wins Tuesday night could decide the balance of power in the Senate.

Both candidates have gotten a lot of attention themselves. Mehmet Oz is a doctor and TV personality, portrayed by Fetterman's campaign as an out-of-state interloper. Fetterman had a health scare six months ago and is still dealing with lingering issues from his stroke.

The candidates only debated once, two weeks ago. It was obvious then that Fetterman was still struggling. There were times he was delayed in answering a question and oftentimes repeated himself.

Oz didn't mention Fetterman's health during the debate. He mainly focused on his policies.

This race is extremely tight right now. Fetterman held a much larger lead in the summer, but Oz has quickly made up ground.

At this point, the race is very much up for grabs.