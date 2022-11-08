The 2022 midterm election has arrived, and there are several big races on the ballot Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, the governor's office is up for grabs, as well as one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.

Members of Congress are also up for re-election, with key battles in the Lehigh Valley and western New Jersey.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. in New Jersey, and from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania.

Anyone in line when the polls close will be able to cast their vote.

As for mail-in ballots, they are due to the county office by 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, so anyone who hasn't returned theirs should hand deliver it.

In New Jersey, mail-in ballots need to be postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

Political analysts are expecting a high turnout for this election, with so many issues dominating rallies, advertisements, and talk shows.

"Given what we know about the level of interest in this election, it looks like the turnout will exceed 60%," said Terry Madonna, political analyst.

Experts say Pennsylvania, in particular, could play a big role in which party controls the U.S. House and Senate.

They say the state is known for having split ticket results, meaning people don't vote strictly along party lines.

Full voter information about polling places, registration status and more are on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey websites.

To see who's on the ballot, visit 69 News' Election page.

Then tune in to our Election Central coverage starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV, the 69News app and WFMZ+ app.