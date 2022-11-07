READING, Pa. — By the end of the night on Election Day, race-watchers used to pretty much have the results they were looking for, but in the past few years, changes have been made that have made the process a little different.

Most notably, the option for mail-in ballots has shifted when the results are available.

In Pennsylvania, around 1.4 million people requested mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. Berks County saw about 35,000 requests.

"We have staff working to sort all the mail-in ballots that we received up until Saturday," said Stephanie Weaver, the county's public relations officer. "It's about 25,000 mail-in ballots, we're sorting those to prepare for tomorrow, when we can open them."

Election workers cannot begin opening mail-in ballots until the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and per Act 88, they have to continue counting them until they are done and all of the ballots are processed.

"We will have staff working throughout the night, election night, into Wednesday morning to process those ballots that come in Sunday, Monday and then Election Day," Weaver said.

County officials said many of those mail-in ballot results will be included in the general election results on election night in Berks.

In statewide races, however, some of the results could shift throughout the night as, historically, more Democrats opt to vote by mail.