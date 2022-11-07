HARRISBURG, Pa. - Eyes nationwide will be on races in the Keystone State.

From Bush Sr. to Clinton, back to a Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden, it's a presidential party voting ping pong, for the Keystone State.

From 1970 to 2014, when Democrat Tom Wolf beat Republican Tom Corbett, Pennsylvania had a history of two-term governors trading parties. From Republicans Rick Santorum and Pat Toomey, to Democrat Bob Casey, Pa.'s U.S. Senate seats aren't one color either. The state's current congressional seats are split.

“The most straightforward answer to that is that Pennsylvania's the purplist' of purple states,” said DeSales University Assistant Professor of Political Science Ted Masthay.

The "footballification" of only voting for your political team hasn't taken hold in Pennsylvania. Republican strategist Sam Chen says split tickets happen on both sides.

“Candidates that each party put up in the general election do matter,” he said.

“What makes candidates successful, be they Democrat or Republican, running statewide in this state, is moderation,” said Democratic strategist TJ Rooney.

He adds the state's voting makeup, with big cities, a large rural population, and a touch of the Mason-Dixon line, is a good representation of the national landscape.

Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor Chris Borick says the deep purple Lehigh Valley could tell the national tale of the night, in the race for the 7th Congressional District.

“For example, Congresswoman Wild was able to hold on to that district, it might portend well, for Democrats to have a better night than maybe the cycle would predict. Of course, if that seat flips and Lisa Scheller wins, it might be a clear indication of the type of night Republicans will have,” he said.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz could flip the balance of power in the Senate. This may be the biggest reason why the Keystone State is so pivotal.

Typically the party in power doesn't do well in the midterms. In 2010, the last time Democrats had a first-term president, more than 60 seats flipped to Republican.

In 2018, Donald Trump's only midterm, Democrats took control of the House. In Pennsylvania Democrats flipped four congressional seats compared to 1 for Republicans. However, Republicans held six seats.