LANCASTER, Pa. — Days after a sudden health scare took him from the campaign trail to the hospital, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor pulled off a victory in his bid for the Democratic nomination in a closely-watched race for the U.S. Senate.

John Fetterman declared victory Tuesday night, only hours after his campaign announced that he had successfully undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

"It... will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm," Fetterman's campaign said in an email to the media Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Fetterman suffered the stroke as he was campaigning in Lancaster County on Friday.

His hospitalization in Lancaster kept him from attending his election night party in Pittsburgh. 

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Fetterman, who was born in Berks County and graduated from Albright College in Reading, shared a photo of himself on Twitter voting by emergency absentee ballot.

He said he is expected to make a full recovery and will begin his campaign for the general election after getting some rest.

It's still unclear who Fetterman will face in November's election. There's a 7-way race among Republicans, with Dave McCormick, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Kathy Barnette leading the field.

Fetterman's primary win Tuesday came at the defeat of three opponents — Alex Khalil, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Conor Lamb.

Robert Sweeney, 59, of Hamburg, told The Associated Press that he voted for Fetterman because "he seemed like a decent guy and knows what he's doing."

Fetterman has served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor since 2019. Prior to that, he served 13 years as the mayor of Braddock, a suburban Pittsburgh borough of about 1,700 people.

