READING, Pa. — It appears the Berks County coroner's office will have a new leader in the new year.
Republican candidate John Fielding appeared before a GOP gathering in Mt. Penn late Tuesday night and declared victory in his bid to become the next coroner.
With all but one of Berks County's 202 precincts reporting their in-person vote totals, Fielding was leading the incumbent Democrat, Jonn Hollenbach, with 54%-46% of the vote. Those results are not official, partly because mail-in ballots may not yet be fully counted.
Hollenbach has served as the acting coroner since July 2020, when his predecessor, Dennis Hess, retired after more than 14 years on the job. Before that, Hollenbach had the role of chief deputy coroner.