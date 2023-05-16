EASTON, Pa. – Two Democrats battled it out in the primary election for the seat of Northampton County district attorney, and it looks like they will again go head-to-head in November.

Incumbent Terry Houck is being challenged by longtime judge Stephen Baratta for the position responsible for prosecuting all crimes committed in Northampton County. No Republicans are on the ballot, but Republican voters can use write-in space on their ballots to support whomever they choose.

With 107 of 156 precincts reported, Baratta had a 54% lead over Houck's 46%. He declared a victory Tuesday night.

At his campaign headquarters, Houck said, "We're going to the fall; we're going to keep fighting." That means Houck would be running as a Republican in November.

The district attorney is responsible for the prosecution of criminal matters at all stages of the process, including preliminary hearings, pre-trial conferences, guilty pleas, trials, appeals and collateral proceedings.

The office works closely with local police agencies to investigate crimes that have occurred within Northampton County and to file criminal charges. The district attorney is responsible for prosecuting a wide variety of crimes, including harassment, simple assault, retail theft, and the most serious felony offenses, such as rape, robbery and homicide.

Houck was elected to the seat in 2019. A native of Philadelphia, he served as an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department for nine years, starting in 1977. He then started his prosecutorial career in 1986 as an assistant district attorney in Bucks County. In 2006, he became Northampton County's first assistant district attorney, and was sworn in as district attorney in 2020.

Baratta, who was born and raised in the Lehigh Valley, served as judge to the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas for 10 years; president judge for five years; administrative judge of juvenile court for 15 years; and administrative judge to domestic relations, the asbestos docket, criminal court and custody court. He announced his retirement from the bench in November 2022.

Baratta claims that the district attorney's office itself needs to be transformed, as he alleges it is currently operating without transparency, has a high turnover rate for professional staff, has ethical violations and other problems. He also says more community policing and civic involvement need to be fostered to address the root cause of violent crimes and the opioid crisis.

In addition, Baratta says he will decriminalize simple marijuana possession, provide more support to crime victims and their families, and ensure that the justice system equally protects everyone in a diverse community.

For his part, Houck said he created the county's first full-time drug task force to combat the illegal distribution of drugs. He said his office has expanded pre-trial diversionary programs to divert nonviolent offenders away from the prison system and into rehabilitation and treatment.

Houck said he also established a partnership with Lehigh County's John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center to improve the quality of police investigations while reducing trauma inflicted upon a child by repeated law enforcement and children and youth interviews.