Chrissy Houlahan and John Emmons

READING, Pa. - Voters have granted a second term to Reading's lone representative in Congress.

The Associated Press has declared U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan the winner of the 6th District race. The Democrat earned 56% of the vote to defeat her challenger, Republican John Emmons.

In addition to Reading, Houlahan's district includes the city's southeastern suburbs in Berks County and almost all of neighboring Chester County.

Houlahan's win means all three members of Berks County's congressional delegation -- all first-term incumbents -- will return to Washington for a second term.

Fellow Democrat Madeleine Dean held off a challenge from Republican Kathy Barnette in the 4th District, and Republican Dan Meuser topped Dr. Gary Wegman in the 9th District.

