READING, Pa. — While many political observers expect the Democrats to lose their control of the House of Representatives for the next two years, Reading's lone member of Congress, Chrissy Houlahan, is doing her part to help her party hold on to power.

With the votes in 272 of 336 precincts having been counted, Houlahan has 55% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Guy Ciarrocchi, in her bid to win a third term as representative of Pennsylvania's 6th District.

That district includes all of the state's fourth most populous city, as well as its southern suburbs in Berks County and most of Chester County.

Houlahan is a U.S. Air Force veteran whose first election in the 2018 midterm helped the Democrats regain control of the House halfway through then-President Donald Trump's time in the White House. She replaced U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello, a Republican who chose not to seek reelection.

Ciarrocchi, who lives in Paoli, Chester County, has been the CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry since 2014. He previously served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley, U.S. Rep. Jim Gerlach, and state Sen. Melissa Hart.

In addition to Reading, the 6th District includes the Berks boroughs of Birdsboro, Kenhorst, Mohnton, Mt. Penn, New Morgan, Shillington, Sinking Spring, St. Lawrence, West Reading, and Wyomissing as well as the county's portion of Adamstown and many of those borough's surrounding townships.