The tallies below represent the ongoing tabulation of in-person votes and mail-in ballots. Because most voting in New Jersey is being conducted by mail, it is impossible to determine what percent of the vote has been counted. We’ll post a notification when results are (unofficially) finalized.
Latest: Election Headlines
- Jaccii Farris
- Updated
Wait times for voters across the Lehigh Valley ranged from a half hour to two hours.
- 69 News
- Updated
The state's election has been conducted mostly by mail-in ballots.
- Associated Press
- Updated
Booker defeated Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.
- Jamie Stover
- Updated
It's been a rough year: a pandemic, civil unrest, economic uncertainty, to name a few.
- Emma Wright
- Updated
Warren County sent out more than 76,000 ballots and has gotten around 50,000 back.