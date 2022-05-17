In Pennsylvania's First Congressional District, Republicans were faced with two choices Tuesday to decide their general election candidate for the U.S. House.
Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick, who was elected to the position in 2018, and Alex Entin, a political newcomer, are vying for the seat, which represents all of Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County.
Fitzpatrick was first elected to serve the Eighth Congressional District in 2016, but redistricting in 2018 changed his borders.
Before taking office, Fitzpatrick held various positions in the FBI and a special assistant U.S. attorney.
Entin is a first-generation immigrant from Moldova who has lived in Bucks County for more than 28 years.
He earned his master's degree in business administration, and has worked as a procurement professional for more than a decade, according to his campaign website.
The winner of the primary election will go up against the only Democratic candidate, Ashley Ehasz, in the general election on Nov. 8.
