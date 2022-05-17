Brian Fitzpatrick Alex Entin

Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick (left) was challenged by political newcomer Alex Entin (right) in Pennsylvania's First Congressional District.

In Pennsylvania's First Congressional District, Republicans were faced with two choices Tuesday to decide their general election candidate for the U.S. House, but incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick took the win.

Fitzpatrick, who was elected to the position in 2018, was first elected to serve the Eighth Congressional District in 2016, but redistricting in 2018 changed his borders.

Alex Entin, a political newcomer, challenged him for the seat, which represents all of Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County.

Before taking office, Fitzpatrick held various positions in the FBI and a special assistant U.S. attorney.

He will go up against the only Democratic candidate, Ashley Ehasz, in the general election on Nov. 8.

