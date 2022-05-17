ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown city councilman Joshua Siegel is in the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for the chance to represent parts of Allentown and Salisbury Township in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Siegel is running against Saeed Georges for the nomination for a chance to represent the state's 22nd District.
Siegel currently has about 1,600 votes, while Georges has around 900 votes.
In addition to being a city councilman, Siegel works as the Chief of Staff and Assistant Operations Manager in the Lehigh County Controller's Office.
Georges worked eight years as a supports coordinator, where he located, coordinated, monitored, and advocated for people with special needs.
He completed internship work at a local district magistrate.
