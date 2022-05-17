Pennsylvania state Rep. Barry Jozwiak

State Rep. Barry Jozwiak speaks at a Fraternal Order of Police service for Pennsylvania's fallen officers in Harrisburg on May 9, 2022.

READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania state Rep. Barry Jozwiak appears to have held off a challenge from political newcomer David Golowski in his quest for the Republican nomination and another term in Berks County's 5th District.

With all 32 of the district's precincts reporting their unofficial results late Tuesday night, Jozwiak had 58% of the vote to Golowski's 42%. More than 1,300 votes separated the two candidates.

Golowski, the head of operations at Pagoda Electrical in Alsace Township, had the Berks County Republican Committee's endorsement in his bid to unseat Jozwiak, who has held the seat in Harrisburg since 2015.

Jozwiak, a former sheriff and state police trooper, touted his campaign's support from law enforcement organizations, the Pro-Life Federation, and the National Rifle Association.

No candidate sought the Democratic Party's nomination.

The 5th District stretches from the western edge of Berks County to Ruscombmanor Township and includes the boroughs of Bernville, Centerport, Fleetwood, Leesport, Strausstown, and Womelsdorf. Its boundaries, however, will soon change as a result of the state's redistricting.

State representatives serve a 2-year term and receive a base pay of $95,432 per year.

