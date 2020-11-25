HARRISBURG, Pa. - The fight over the presidential election in Pennsylvania continued Wednesday in Gettysburg, as state Republican lawmakers joined President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for what they described as a hearing.

Giuliani cast doubt on the more than 2 million mail-in ballots counted after election night.

"Maybe the idea of having mail-in ballots is that it gives you a much greater way to cheat," Giuliani said.

Giuliani even provided witnesses who were assigned to be poll watchers. They testified there was little to no transparency.

"We were kept in a corner that was at least 15 to 20 feet from the representative," said one witness.

As that unfolded Wednesday, a new legal development emerged. A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials to stop the certification process after a challenge to the state's mail-in-ballots from a Republican U.S. representative. The Wolf administration quickly asked the state Supreme Court to block the ruling, saying there was no "conceivable justification" for it.

"I said look, review this and hopefully overturn it, because it was wrongly decided and so that's where things stand," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on CNN.

Shapiro said the judge's order does not impact Tuesday's appointment of electors.