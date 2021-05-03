HARRISBURG, Pa. - Monday, May 3rd is the last day to register to vote before the May 18th Primary Election. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is one week away.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on May 11th to apply for a mail ballot through their county election board. Voted mail ballots must be received by the county election board by 8 p.m. on May 18th, Election Day.

Voters also can vote early in person by mail-in or absentee ballot at their county election office, once their county’s ballots are available, until 5 p.m. on May 11th.

You can also vote in person at your polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18th.

If you still need to register to vote you can register online and submit an application by 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 3rd. Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid announced Monday that more than 741,500 Pennsylvanians have applied for mail ballots so far.

“This impressive number shows the popularity of no-excuse mail voting in the commonwealth,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Pennsylvanians have enthusiastically embraced this secure, convenient and accessible voting option.”

Degraffenreid reports that s of Monday morning, 698,280 registered Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail-in ballot and 43,602 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.

The bipartisan Act 77, enacted in late 2019, made no-excuse mail-in voting possible for the first time in Pennsylvania for the 2020 presidential primary. In the 2020 primary and general elections, Pennsylvanians cast a total of more than 4 million votes by mail.

The general election saw record turnout, with approximately 800,000 more qualified Pennsylvanians voting than in any prior election.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on four ballot questions. Three of the questions are proposed constitutional amendments, and the fourth question is a referendum on making municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies eligible for an existing state loan program.

In addition, all registered voters in the following four districts, regardless of party affiliation, will be voting in special elections to fill vacancies:

• 22nd State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties)

• 48th State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties)

• 59th State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties)

• 60th State House District (parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana counties)

For more information on voting and elections, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.