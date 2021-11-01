HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are set to fill four open seats on statewide courts with candidates who could eventually help settle major cases on issues from abortion to elections.

The marquee contest in Tuesday's election is for an open seat on Pennsylvania's highest court. Superior Court has a single opening, while Commonwealth Court has two openings.

Major cases currently in the courts include one asking to allow coverage of abortion by the state Medicaid program, another seeking to throw out Pennsylvania's two-year-old mail-in voting law, and yet another accusing the state of creating academic inequities and depriving many students of the "thorough and efficient" public education system guaranteed in Pennsylvania's constitution.

The polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline to return mail-in ballots is also 8 p.m.

69 News will have up-to-the-minute election results on the air and online starting at 9 p.m.