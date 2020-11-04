Not everyone is still waiting for election results to come in Wednesday night. Some incumbents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey already know the vote tally has gone in their favor.

Former presidential hopeful and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker easily won his second term Tuesday night.

More lawmakers from our area found out Wednesday they'll be keeping their jobs. A lot of Pennsylvania incumbents will be filling seats in the U.S. House Chamber.

Madeleine Dean will be heading back to the nation's capital representing Pennsylvania's 4th congressional district. Dean's race was called late on election night, even though there were votes to be counted.

She took to Twitter, saying "It has been the honor of my life to serve you these past two years, and I look forward to serving the district with decency and ethics for the next two years."

Republican challenger Kathy Barnette has filed a lawsuit questioning some ballots in Montgomery County, but that number of ballots still wouldn't put her ahead of Dean.

Republican Dan Meuser is also heading back to the U.S. House to represent the 9th congressional district. He defeated challenger Gary Wegman.

Incumbents Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, and Democrat Chrissy Houlahan also won re-election in the 1st and and 6th districts, respectively.

In New Jersey, Josh Gottheimer has held onto his seat in the 5th congressional district. In 2016 when he won, it was the first time a Democrat held the position since 1933.

New Jersey residents re-elected Cory Booker for another six years.

Booker, a one time Democratic presidential hopeful, dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses and then announced he was running for his old seat.

It's a move that paid off. The senator from New Jersey thanked every one via social media saying, "I'm once again humbled by the faith you've placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing my home state in Washington."

Races in Pennsylvania's 7th and 8th congressional districts are among those that are still pending. We'll know more after more votes are counted.