HARRISBURG, Pa. — The race to determine who will serve as Pennsylvania's next governor is now set.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano held off a challenge by a crowded field of candidates to secure the GOP nomination on Tuesday.
Mastriano's win means he will face the state's attorney general, Josh Shapiro, in November's general election. Shapiro ran unopposed in the Democrats' primary.
Thank you 🙏🏻 For Voting For Doug4Gov!!! This is YOUR win, Pennsylvania! To God Be The Glory!! pic.twitter.com/CzEE4ESi6y— Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) May 18, 2022
Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019, won the primary election amid fears among his party's establishment and some of his fellow candidates that his far-right stance will make him unable to defeat Shapiro.
Last week, two of the Republican candidates in the primary race — state Sen. Jake Corman and former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart — suspended their gubernatorial campaigns and announced their support of former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta's bid to become governor.
And Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, an organization that reported spending about $13 million to boost Republican candidate Bill McSwain, a lawyer who was Donald Trump's appointee for U.S. attorney in southeastern Pennsylvania, switched its allegiance to Barletta barely two days before the polls were set to close.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Barletta was in second place, 20 percentage points behind Mastriano.
Mastriano, who long led polls while spending a fraction of the money some of his primary election opponents spent, has belittled efforts by Republicans to defeat him and characterized Democrats, including President Joe Biden, as far-left radicals. He secured Trump's endorsement over the weekend, but with Mastriano already doing well in the pre-primary polls, it's unclear what impact that endorsement had on the election's outcome.
Stacy Steinly, a 51-year-old school bus assistant from Hamburg, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she chose Mastriano because "he was sticking by President Trump and saying that everything was fraudulent."
"Everything he was talking about was making sense," said Steinly, who wore a black T-shirt that said "Biden is not my president (or anyone else's) based on legal votes."
Mastriano first gained a following by leading anti-shutdown rallies during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then became among Trump's most dedicated supporters during the 2020 campaign.
He worked with Trump to overturn the presidential election and organized bus trips to the nation's capital for Trump's Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, where he was later seen in footage with his wife passing through breached barricades set up by the Capitol Police. He was later subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack.
The polls prompted Democrats to focus their attention on Mastriano in the weeks leading up to the primary election. They launched digital ads and flyers attacking Mastriano, while Shapiro aired a statewide TV ad portraying him as extreme because of his support for a ban on abortion, vow to repeal mail-in voting, and conspiracy-driven attempts to investigate the 2020 election.
In a phone interview with LNP Media Group in Lancaster, Mastriano said Shapiro's attack will "absolutely" help him win the primary.
Mastriano, 58, is a decorated combat veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm and was deployed several times to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Shapiro, 48, is in his second term as Pennsylvania's attorney general, having held the office since 2017. He previously was elected to serve as a state representative and as a Montgomery County commissioner.
"I have always fought for the good people of Pennsylvania – and as Governor, I will bring people together to move our Commonwealth forward," Shapiro said in a statement Tuesday night. "I know Pennsylvanians are worried right now, and that's why they need a Governor they can count on and one who can meet this moment."
I’m humbled and honored to be your Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. No matter which dangerous extremist we’re against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory. The general election starts now. Join us: https://t.co/K3NI1aPxvL pic.twitter.com/rSFUOrwLsr— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 18, 2022
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Shapiro disclosed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I'm experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home," Shapiro said. "I’ll be back on the campaign trail next week and I'm looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown."
Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19.I’m experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home.— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022
Republicans have been shut out of Pennsylvania governor's office since 2014, when Tom Corbett lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Tom Wolf. The state's two-term limit bars Wolf from running again.
Pennsylvania's governor is paid an annual salary of $213,026.