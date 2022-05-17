HARRISBURG, Pa. — The hard-fought race for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat was still too close to call early Wednesday morning.

With 9,081 of the state's 9,173 precincts reporting their results, heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz leads former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes in the 7-way race. Kathy Barnette was in 3rd place.

All three candidates addressed their supporters Tuesday night and none was ready to accept victory or concede defeat.

On Monday, the Oz campaign sent out a 90-second robocall to Republican voters featuring Trump urging them to vote for Oz and attacking McCormick and Barnette as "not candidates who put America First," Trump's label for his governing philosophy.

McCormick is a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran who has strong connections to the party establishment going back to his service in President George W. Bush's administration.

The GOP nominee will face Democrat John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, in November's election.

Fetterman celebrated his election win in a hospital room in Lancaster, where he is recovering from a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. The goal is to address his atrial fibrillation, the underlying cause of a stroke he suffered last Friday, according to his campaign.

The winner of November's election will fill the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who announced in October 2020 that he would not seek a third term.