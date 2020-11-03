DALLAS, Pa. - Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser will be returning to Washington for a second term as the representative in Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.
Meuser defeated his Democrat opponent, Dr. Gary Wegman, a Berks County dentist, in Tuesday's general election.
Meuser has been recognized by President Trump at many of his recent rallies in Pennsylvania, which is considered a battleground state in the race for the White House.
The state's 9th district is a large one geographically, consisting of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.
Dan Meuser feeling pretty confident right now. @69News #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/gljOv5RTta— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) November 4, 2020