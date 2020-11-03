Dan Meuser and Gary Wegman

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, left, and Dr. Gary Wegman

DALLAS, Pa. - Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser will be returning to Washington for a second term as the representative in Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.

Meuser defeated his Democrat opponent, Dr. Gary Wegman, a Berks County dentist, in Tuesday's general election.

Meuser has been recognized by President Trump at many of his recent rallies in Pennsylvania, which is considered a battleground state in the race for the White House.

The state's 9th district is a large one geographically, consisting of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.

Latest: Election Headlines

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.