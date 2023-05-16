READING, Pa. — Eddie Morán has cleared the first hurdle in his bid for a second term as Reading's first Latino mayor.

Morán declared victory in a 4-way race for the Democratic Party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election. With 39 of 44 precincts reporting and 63% of the vote, Morán easily held off challenges from Nelton Manon, Celines Ekvall, and Maria Arias.

"I express incredible gratitude to all those who supported my campaign," Morán said during his victory speech Tuesday night. "Your unwavering belief in my vision and dedication has been the driving force behind this achievement."

Morán will now face Republican Joseph Nuñez in November's general election. Nuñez, a Realtor, ran unopposed in his party's primary.

Morán became Reading's 84th mayor in 2020, after defeating the one-term incumbent, Wally Scott, in a bid for the Democratic Party's nomination in the May 2019 primary.