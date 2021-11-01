TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In the closing hours of New Jersey’s campaign for governor, Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is traveling the state, touting the progressive accomplishments during his first term.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli is also on tour, railing against high property taxes and mask mandates in schools.

Murphy will be the first Democrat reelected in 44 years if he wins on Tuesday. He's staked his chances on a substantial list of progressive laws he's signed. Those include paid sick leave, a phased-in $15 minimum wage, higher taxes on the wealthy, taxpayer-financed community college and pre-kindergarten, among others.

The polls in New Jersey will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.