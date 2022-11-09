BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth maintained a lead over Republican Jessica Florio in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate.
As of early Wednesday morning, Muth had 51% of the vote to Florio's 49%, with all 104 precincts having been counted. Mail-in ballots may not yet be fully tabulated.
Muth was first elected to the Senate in 2018. She serves on the Democratic Policy Committee. She and her husband live in Royersord, Montgomery County.
Florio works in education and serves as the president of the Honey Brook Borough Council.
The 44th District was redrawn after the 2020 census to add Birdsboro and remove Amity and Douglass (Berks) townships. Union Township remains. Also making up the district are a larger chunk of Chester County and a handful of Montgomery County municipalities, including Royersord.