BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio.

Muth was first elected to the state Senate in 2018. She serves on the Democratic Policy Committee. She and her husband live in Royersord, Montgomery County.

Florio works in education and serves as the president of the Honey Brook Borough Council.

The 44th District was redrawn after the 2020 census to add Birdsboro and remove Amity and Douglass (Berks) townships. Union Township remains. Also making up the district are a larger chunk of Chester County and a handful of Montgomery County municipalities, including Royersord.