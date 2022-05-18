HARRISBURG, Pa. - The race for the Pennsylvania governor's office will be one of contrasts.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro faces Republican state Senator and former Army colonel Doug Mastriano.
"This is a people's movement. We saw the efforts by the establishment to undercut us," Mastriano said.
Mastriano overtook several other challengers. Many of the state's Republicans are concerned he's too extreme to win in November.
"They like to call people who stand with the Constitution far right and extreme, and I repudiate that," Mastriano said.
Mastriano is pro-life and opposes critical race theory.
He supports the unsubstantiated claims that Gov. Tom Wolf is responsible for thousands of COVID deaths and that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Which is why he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
"The people of America, the people of Pennsylvania are tired of being trodden upon," Mastriano said.
He is very different from Shapiro, who is seen as more moderate. He is known for fighting the Trump campaign in court over the election.
His campaign is betting Mastriano won't be able to grab moderates, targeting him well before the primary.
This is what the nominee for lieutenant governor, Austin Davis, said Tuesday night.
"Voters in Pennsylvania come November are going to have a clear choice between a ticket that wants to build a better future for Pennsylvania or a ticket that wants to take us backwards," Davis said.
Shapiro is isolating with COVID.
Only time will tell which candidate has the winning message.