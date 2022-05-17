HAZLETON, Pa. - Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates were out pressing the flesh across the state hoping to pick up some last-minute votes Tuesday.
Allentown fire fighters get some face time with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta.
Several Republicans are squaring off to challenge the Democrats for the Governor's seat.
They include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, who is running in tandem with his brother, U.S. Senate candidate Sean Gale.
Then there's Charlie Gerow, a political activist and consultant.
Voters are also looking over Doug Mastriano, a State Senator from Franklin County and a former Army colonel.
Candidate Bill McSwain is a former federal prosecutor, and Dave White served on Delaware County Council.
Finally, Nche Zama is a heart surgeon from the Poconos.
Democrat Josh Shapiro is running unopposed, but is stuck at home Tuesday with COVID. Instead, Shapiro put a message out to his supporters on Facebook.