HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The top-ranking Democratic leader in the Pennsylvania state House is conceding his reelection race to Republican candidate Carrie DelRosso in a suburban Pittsburgh district.
State Rep. Frank Dermody of Allegheny County announced he conceded Tuesday night.
The Associated Press has not called the race.
Dermody's concession is another blow for House Democrats. They had hoped a spending advantage would propel them back into the majority after a decade. Instead, Republicans are poised to likely gain a few seats and expand what is currently a 110 to 93 margin.
Republicans also maintained majority status in the Senate.
Toomey said in the unlikely scenario where President Donald Trump is determined to have won the election after all, the transition process would simply stop.
Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella conceded the race in a Youtube video Tuesday.
Sworn affidavits have been filed attesting to voter fraud in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
On Monday a suit was filed in the United States District Court against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and several county elections boards including Allegheny, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia.