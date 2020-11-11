Frank Dermody

Frank Dermody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The top-ranking Democratic leader in the Pennsylvania state House is conceding his reelection race to Republican candidate Carrie DelRosso in a suburban Pittsburgh district.

State Rep. Frank Dermody of Allegheny County announced he conceded Tuesday night.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

Dermody's concession is another blow for House Democrats. They had hoped a spending advantage would propel them back into the majority after a decade. Instead, Republicans are poised to likely gain a few seats and expand what is currently a 110 to 93 margin.

Republicans also maintained majority status in the Senate.

Latest: Election Headlines

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.