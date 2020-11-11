HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The top-ranking Democratic leader in the Pennsylvania state House is conceding his reelection race to Republican candidate Carrie DelRosso in a suburban Pittsburgh district.

State Rep. Frank Dermody of Allegheny County announced he conceded Tuesday night.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

Dermody's concession is another blow for House Democrats. They had hoped a spending advantage would propel them back into the majority after a decade. Instead, Republicans are poised to likely gain a few seats and expand what is currently a 110 to 93 margin.

Republicans also maintained majority status in the Senate.