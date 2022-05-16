Who will be on the November ballot?
That's the big question that will be answered as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls on Tuesday.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. If you're not sure of the location of your polling place you can find it online.
If you requested a mail-in-ballot and want to vote in-person, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office says you have two options. You can bring the entire ballot packet to your polling place and vote there or if you don't have the mail-in-ballot you can vote by provisional ballot. The county board of elections will then check to make sure you did not vote by mail before counting it.
You can also drop off your mail-in-ballot at a drop box, your county board of elections, or other officially designated location by 8 p.m.
Under Pennsylvania law, if you're dropping off a mail ballot, you can only return your own ballot, not the ballot of another person. The exception to that is for voters with a disability, who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.
Once the polls close, the counting begins to learn who will come out on top for Democrats and Republicans.