HARRISBURG, Pa. - As voters get ready to head to the polls, Pennsylvania's acting Secretary of State is reassuring residents that every vote will be counted.

Leigh Chapman also reminded voters using drop boxes that they can only drop off their own ballot.

That's unless they have a disability and have completed a designated agent request form.

Chapman also said her position on Lehigh County's plan to station plainclothes detectives at ballot drop boxes hasn't changed.

"I'm still concerned about the presence of police outside of drop boxes and the potential for voter intimidation," Chapman said.

Chapman added that Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has indicated to her that his office won't have detectives at drop boxes for November's general election.

She also said drop boxes are secure, and isn't worried about ballot stuffing.

