LEBANON, Pa. — No matter who wins the race in Pennsylvania's 48th District, Berks County will welcome a new member to its state legislative delegation.

The district was redrawn since the last election. Dauphin and York counties are out; Berks and Lancaster counties are back in. All of Lebanon County remains, as it has for the past 40 years.

Republican Chris Gebhard is the 48th District incumbent, but he's still relatively new to the state Legislature. He won a special election in May 2021, after the death of Dave Arnold.

Gebhard is a lifelong resident of Lebanon County who lives with his wife and two sons in North Cornwall Township. He owns an insurance and risk management firm.

Democrat Calvin Clements is hoping to unseat Gebhard. The retired veterinarian and his wife of 48 years live on a farm in South Londonderry Township, where he tends a beef herd and horses. The father of three and grandfather of five continues to provide veterinary medical care on a voluntary basis.

The 48th District, which included part of Berks County for more than three decades and was long represented by former Senate Majority Leader David "Chip" Brightbill, was redrawn after the 2020 census.

The district, which has a population of 269,151, will include the Berks boroughs of Bernville, Centerport, Hamburg, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Robesonia, Shoemakersville, Wernersville, and Womelsdorf and several of their surrounding townships.

Most of those municipalities are currently part of the Senate's 29th District, which is represented by David Argall. The redrawn map takes Berks County out of that district and adds all of Carbon County and part of Luzerne County.

While Argall is not up for re-election this year, the map's change will bring an end to his 37 years of representing Berks County in Harrisburg, first as a state representative and then as a state senator.

Even with the county's loss of the 29th District, the number of senators who will be representing Berks in Harrisburg will still increase from four to five, with the addition of the 48th and 13th districts.