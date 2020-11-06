TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew defeated Democratic rival Amy Kennedy and won a second term in his southern New Jersey district.

Van Drew gained national attention when he left the Democratic Party late last year because he opposed impeaching President Donald Trump. He pledged his "undying support" to the president in the Oval Office. He also hosted a rally for Trump in Wildwood in January, before the COVID-19 outbreak struck.

Kennedy, the spouse of former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy of the storied Massachusetts political family, won a contentious primary in July.